Terrell Owens joins Rick Karle for Kar-Talk!

It’s a big weekend for Alexander City native Terrell Owens, as the 44-year-old will join eight others with sports ties to our state tomorrow night in Birmingham. The reason? T.O. and friends make up the 50th anniversary class of the Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame. Owens, who played four sports at Benjamin Russell High School, enjoyed a record-setting career in the NFL and was recently elected to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

Joining Owens in the ASHOF Class of 2018 are Clemson coach Dabo Swinney of Pelham, AL, former Auburn and Atlanta Braves pitcher Tim Hudson, Florence native and PGA Tour star Stewart Cink, former Jacksonville State basketball coach Bill Jones, former Alabama and NFL star Johnny Davis, former Samford and Dallas Cowboys star Chan Gailey, former gymnast Kathryn McMinn and the distinguished sportsman Jimmy Rane.

Owens, who will enter the Pro Football Hall Of Fame this summer, agreed to take a ride with Rick Karle on Friday, as the pair talked about T.O.’s Alabama upbringing, whether he could play in the NFL today, and former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick.

