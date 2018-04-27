Auburn's Kerryon Johnson taken by Detroit Lions in 2018 NFL Draf - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn's Kerryon Johnson taken by Detroit Lions in 2018 NFL Draft

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
DALLAS, TX (WSFA) -

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Offensive lineman Braden Smith was the first Auburn Tiger off the board. The Indianapolis Colts selected Smith with the 37th pick.

At 43, the Detroit Lions selected Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

