Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

His ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum.More >>
Rakym Felder will no longer be a member of South Carolina's men's basketball program.More >>
The No. 15 ranked LSU softball team fell to No. 9 ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 6-0 in the series finale.More >>
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert lined a two-run single in the bottom of eighth inning Sunday to complete a comeback from a 6-0 deficitMore >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
While big names such as Minkah, Calvin, Da’Ron and Rashaan will dominate the headlines on Thursday, I hope you keep an eye on the underdogs - you know, the athletes who may be an afterthought to some but will soon land on an NFL roster.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>
Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.More >>
