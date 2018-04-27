Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, three Auburn players have been drafted in Friday's second round.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was the latest pick. Davis went 63rd to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offensive lineman Braden Smith was the first Auburn Tiger off the board. The Indianapolis Colts selected Smith with the 37th pick.

At 43, the Detroit Lions selected Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

