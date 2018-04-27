AP source: TE Antonio Gates not returning to LA Chargers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: TE Antonio Gates not returning to LA Chargers

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Tight end Antonio Gates will not return for a 16th season with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Chargers haven't publicly announced their plans for Gates, one of the most prolific pass catchers in NFL history.

Gates has spent his entire career with the Chargers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He went on to catch 927 passes for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns, an NFL scoring record for a tight end.

Gates' role in the Chargers' offense declined steadily over the past three seasons. He caught just 30 passes last year, his lowest total since his rookie season.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

