Mercedes supplier grand opening in Tuscaloosa County

Elected officials and company representatives from SMP held a ribbon cutting for a ceremonial grand opening in Tuscaloosa County.
The automotive parts supplier will parts for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
The company has already hired more than 300 people and is producing car parts.
SMP's Chairman says they're looking hire more qualified people.
"I think the most important skill a person should have is the will to learn. So if he has an attitude to learn there is no shortage we can teach them," SMP Chairman Chaand Sehgal said.
Company officials plan to eventually hire another 250-300 people over time.
