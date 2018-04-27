Ensley homicide victim found in trunk of vehicle identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ensley homicide victim found in trunk of vehicle identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 10 block of Pike Road in Ensley.

Authorities have identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Steven Matthew.

Police say Matthew was found in the trunk of his own vehicle in a parking lot.

Matthew was reported missing on April 9, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

