Signs of recovery visible, redevelopment still moving forward in Tuscaloosa 7 years after 4/27/11 tornado

Seven years after an EF-4 tornado destroyed 12.5 percent of the City of Tuscaloosa, claimed 53 lives and injured hundreds more, signs of recovery and rebuilding are evident along the storm's path. However, depending on where you are along that path, the degree of recovery, particularly private development, varies.



"I've always tried to not put a number with a recovery, because this is a deeply personal matter," Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. "There's going to be those, five years ago, who thought it was over, and others who may never find the ending point."



At least for her part of the city, Forest Lake homeowner Linda Parsons believes the recovery phase has ended. She says where empty lots and fresh landscaping once served as reminders of the storm, today Forest Lake and the 15th Street corridor have taken on a new look.



"I feel even though there's still some places that are empty and some room for development, I think it's just that - opportunity for development, not necessarily recovery," Parsons said. "It looks healed. It looks like opportunity, but it doesn't look damaged."



The tornado destroyed Parsons' home, and she spent two years rebuilding. Parsons is glad to see two new homes, still yet to be occupied, now next to her home. She says she would like to see more families moving into the neighborhood, creating a greater sense of community. However, Parsons says she is ultimately glad she rebuilt and stayed in Forest Lake, and could not imagine living anywhere else.



With regard to property losses, City of Tuscaloosa statistics show more than 5,000 Tuscaloosa residences were either damaged or destroyed by the tornado, and 356 businesses were either damaged or destroyed. Other challenges facing the city included antiquated infrastructure and a large floodway in the recovery zone, the loss of six city facilities, 85 percent of the city’s heavy equipment and 17 percent of police property.

Maddox also says the city had to address the issue of more than $900 million in unmet needs, which refers to the difference between insurance coverage versus needs for infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization.



As for Alberta, Maddox says he is encouraged by recent interest in the area from the medical community. He hopes this drives further development in Alberta. As for plans for a new train station in Alberta, Maddox says parties involved in the project are awaiting decisions on the future of Amtrak before moving forward.



Meanwhile, Parsons says April 27, 2011, remains an unforgettable day to her. Despite all of the struggles and sadness, she says what she remembers most is the goodness that emerged from people. Parsons says she hopes that is not forgotten, as well as the ultimate losses so many families experienced.



"I would like to see a memorial of some sort. Right now, there's no one spot where you can go in the city, or even a trail or something, that says, 'We're not going to forget the 53 people who died,'" Parsons said.



Maddox says he believes some sort of permanent memorial will be part of the 10-year observance of the tornado.



In the years leading up to that, he expects the city will let any public observances or memorials of the tornado be citizen-driven, instead of initiated by the city.



Maddox says he is proud of the strides made by the city and its staff. Maddox also commends his staff for continuing to manage the needs of the other 87 percent of the city not destroyed by the storm, an achievement he says often goes unnoticed.



However, Maddox says when he thinks back to April 27, 2011, and all that has followed, he cannot help but be reminded of the losses and difficulties so many have faced.



"I just feel sad," Maddox said. "Certainly there's no way you don't go through those days, weeks, months, years, and don't be inspired by what we did. But just this profound sadness, and there's no way to escape it. And what I've tried to do throughout my career is turn that sadness into something positive."

