Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Trevor Bayne says his multiple sclerosis isn't a factor in the former Daytona 500 winner sharing some of his races to Matt Kenseth.

Kenseth was hired by Roush Fenway Racing this week to split races in the No. 6 Ford with Bayne. The two-Time Daytona 500 winner has been tasked with mentoring Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while helping Roush get back to a consistently competitive level.

Bayne is scheduled to race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. He took no questions on Friday but made a statement outside his Roush hauler to address the Kenseth hiring, which amounts to a demotion.

He assured reporters that he's "100 percent" healthy, adding that: "I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well."

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.