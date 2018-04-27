Virginia police won't release video of Redskins player stop - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Virginia police won't release video of Redskins player stop

(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, newly signed Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. speaks during the NFL football team's news conference in Ashburn, Va. Virginia State Police won't release video of...

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police won't release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.

Paul Richardson Jr.'s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police.

Richardson just signed a $40 million five-year contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over. He is African-American.

The department said Friday that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper's in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.

