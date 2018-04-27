USA Triathlon Collegiate and High School National Championships in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa is hosting the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club and High School National Championships on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28. Top collegiate triathletes from across the country are in Tuscaloosa to compete in the race, held throughout the city.

The event centers around the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Earlier this week, officials made the decision to eliminate the swim portion of the race due to the recent rain and current in the Black Warrior River. Therefore, the event will be a run/bike/run.

Still, competitors are excited to be at Collegiate Nationals. For Colorado University triathlete Blair Daniel, this is his first year at the event.

"The sheer scale of it is just totally outstanding," Daniel said. "There's a lot of schools. I've been seeing them around biking and running, training, getting ready for the race, so it's a bit intimidating. But I've got my team behind me."

Colorado University triathlete Heidi Stimac was at the event last year, also held in Tuscaloosa, and grew up competing in triathlon.

"There's no triathlon I've ever done like this one," Stimac said. "Collegiate Nationals just has a special atmosphere. There's a spirit contest, so a lot of the teams dress up. You'll see us out there later dressed up. It's just the atmosphere, the cheering. It's unlike anything else."

According to the City of Tuscaloosa, the run route will travel down the Tuscaloosa RiverWalk and the bike route will largely be contained on Jack Warner Parkway and Paul Bryant Bridge, up to the intersection of Rice Mine Road NE.

Due to this event, certain roads and areas will be closed. The following roads will be closed on Friday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

-Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Ave. to McFarland Blvd.

-On and off ramps at McFarland Blvd. and Jack Warner Parkway

-Tuscaloosa Riverwalk from Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the River Market

The following roads will be closed on Saturday, April 28 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

-Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Ave. to AL-297 (Bryant Bridge)

-On and off ramps at McFarland Blvd. and Jack Warner Parkway

-Al-297 (Bryant Bridge) from Jack Warner Parkway to Rice Mine Road NE

-Tuscaloosa Riverwalk from Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the Boathouse at Manderson Landing

The following roads will be closed on Saturday, April 28 from 2 to 6 p.m.:

-Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Ave. to McFarland Blvd.

Local accommodations and police escort systems will be in place for those needing access to businesses and residences along or on the river side of Jack Warner Parkway via Greensboro Ave., 21st Ave., Queen City Ave., Guildswood Drive and Helen Keller Boulevard.

The Saturday, April 28 farmers market at the Tuscaloosa River Market is canceled.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.