Shrimp Alfredo

Ingredients:

1/2 Pound Shrimp
1/2 cup Smoke Sausage
1 1/2 fettuccine Pasta cooked
3/4 cup Chicken Broth
1 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
2 tablespoons Onions Diced
2 tablespoons Bell Peppers Diced
1/2 teaspoon Garlic
Butter

Directions:

Heat sauté pan and add butter, onions, bell peppers, smoke sausage. 
Sauté 3-4 minutes add Shrimp and garlic and salt and pepper. 
Sauté for 2-3 minutes. 
Add chicken broth and cream sauté for 3-5 minutes. 
Add pasta and Parmesan cheese.

