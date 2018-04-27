Shrimp Alfredo

Ingredients:
1/2 Pound Shrimp
1/2 cup Smoke Sausage
1 1/2 fettuccine Pasta cooked
3/4 cup Chicken Broth
1 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
2 tablespoons Onions Diced
2 tablespoons Bell Peppers Diced
1/2 teaspoon Garlic
Butter
Directions:
Heat sauté pan and add butter, onions, bell peppers, smoke sausage.
Sauté 3-4 minutes add Shrimp and garlic and salt and pepper.
Sauté for 2-3 minutes.
Add chicken broth and cream sauté for 3-5 minutes.
Add pasta and Parmesan cheese.
