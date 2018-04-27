Shrimp Alfredo

Ingredients:

1/2 Pound Shrimp

1/2 cup Smoke Sausage

1 1/2 fettuccine Pasta cooked

3/4 cup Chicken Broth

1 1/2 cup Heavy Cream

2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese

2 tablespoons Onions Diced

2 tablespoons Bell Peppers Diced

1/2 teaspoon Garlic

Butter

Directions:

Heat sauté pan and add butter, onions, bell peppers, smoke sausage.

Sauté 3-4 minutes add Shrimp and garlic and salt and pepper.

Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add chicken broth and cream sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Add pasta and Parmesan cheese.

