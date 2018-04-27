VIDEO: Emotional Hayden Hurst gets the NFL Draft phone call from the Baltimore Ravens

With their first selection in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst. (Source: Twitter)

No one can forget the moment their lives change forever.

For now former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, that moment came in the form of a phone call from the Baltimore Ravens' front office on the first night of the NFL Draft.

With pick No. 25 in the first round, the Ravens picked up the Gamecock following an already dizzying evening for NFL fans.

But for Hurst, the moment he discovered where he discovered where he was playing next was a quiet moment captured by USC football's media department.

The moment you realize you’re a first round draft pick ??@Ravens @haydenrhurst pic.twitter.com/6aAGKhiPBz — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) April 27, 2018

Hurst finishes his collegiate career with 1,281 yards, three touchdowns, and 100 receptions.

