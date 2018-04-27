VIDEO: Emotional Hayden Hurst gets the NFL Draft phone call from the Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
No one can forget the moment their lives change forever. For now former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, that moment came in the form of a phone call from the Baltimore Ravens' front office on the first night of the NFL Draft.More >>
For the first time in the history of the program, three Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first round of the NFL draft.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons went with another Alabama receiver for their offensive arsenal, picking Calvin Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.More >>
Nearly thirty years ago, then-Alabama football coach Gene Stallings was blessed to have his son John Mark visit the RISE Center in Tuscaloosa.More >>
His ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum.More >>
Rakym Felder will no longer be a member of South Carolina's men's basketball program.More >>
The No. 15 ranked LSU softball team fell to No. 9 ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 6-0 in the series finale.More >>
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert lined a two-run single in the bottom of eighth inning Sunday to complete a comeback from a 6-0 deficitMore >>
