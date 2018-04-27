First time ever! 3 Georgia Bulldogs selected in first round of NFL draft

For the first time in the history of the program, three Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears drafted Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with the No. 8 overall pick, adding a potential cornerstone on defense rather than another offensive player.

The Butkus Award winner as college football's best linebacker in 2017, Smith has the speed to wreak havoc on opponents. At 6-foot-1, 236 pounds he is a bit undersized but has the ability to drop back in pass coverage. Smith figures to play inside with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd on the outside.

He joins a team with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North and just one playoff appearance since the 2006 team's run to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots used their first pick in the NFL draft to plug a hole on their offensive line, selecting 6-2, 302-pound offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia with the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night.

Wynn started his college career as a guard but shifted to left tackle as a senior, earning second-team AP All-America honors in 2017.

He'll be joined by the Patriot's 31st overall pick, running back Sony Michel. Michel teamed with Nick Chubb to form one of the most potent backfields in college football.

He ran for over 3,600 yards and 33 touchdowns in his four years as a Bulldog.

