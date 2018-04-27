Man wanted in connection with double shooting of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Tuscaloosa has turned himself in.

Randy Britford turned himself into Tuscaloosa deputies on murder and attempted murder charges.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old Jacquire Lafayette Douglas dead at the scene around 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Oak Arbor Way. A woman found at the scene was transported to DCH Hosptial with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two victims are Britford's ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.

