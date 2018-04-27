With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with a fan after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Billy Price during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with a fan after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Billy Price during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Offensive line coach Frank Pollack has welcomed a veteran left tackle and a rookie center during his four months in Cincinnati - a turn of events he called a "heck of a deal." The Bengals' emphasis is expected to shift as the NFL draft enters its second day.

The Bengals upgraded their offensive line by taking Ohio State center Billy Price with the 21st overall pick. They have the 14th pick in the second round on Friday, and two more in the third round. They're likely looking to upgrade a defense that slipped to the bottom half of the league and was 30th in yards allowed rushing last season.

They customarily stock up on cornerbacks, and could use help at linebacker.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:36 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:41 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:41:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>

  • Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:50:09 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:40 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:40:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>

  • Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border for final push

    Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border for final push

    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:49:28 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:40 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A mother dresses her child at the Alfa &amp; Omega migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as they travel north with a caravan of Central American migrants. The caravans have been a fairly common ...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A mother dresses her child at the Alfa &amp; Omega migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as they travel north with a caravan of Central American migrants. The caravans have been a fairly common ...
    About 175 people in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers are on the final leg of a monthlong journey to the United States.More >>
    About 175 people in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers are on the final leg of a monthlong journey to the United States.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly