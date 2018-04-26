Karle's Korner: Gene Stallings lends a hand to the RISE Center

Nearly thirty years ago, then-Alabama football coach Gene Stallings was blessed to have his son John Mark visit the RISE Center in Tuscaloosa.

The center, a part of the University of Alabama’s Human Environmental Sciences department, serves children with disabilities, and John Mark loved visiting the kids.

On Thursday, Coach Stallings helped the RISE Center with the annual CHIP in for RISE golf tournament. Proceeds from the tournament went directly to the program.

Stallings, who led the Crimson Tide to a national championship following the 1992 football season, has been a strong advocate for helping the mentally handicapped. On Thursday the coach talked about the importance of the RISE program, and gave us an update on his health, as he has climbed back after suffering a stroke and two heart attacks.

The 83-year-old, who will attend Saturday night’s Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Birmingham, says that he continues his busy speaking schedule, and has been given the green light by doctors to drive and to work at his ranch in Paris, Texas.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.