Pair of Alabama defense players taken 2 picks apart

A pair of Alabama defensive players flew off the board just two picks apart at Thursday's NFL Draft.

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was the first Crimson Tide player off the board at Thursday's NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick was selected No. 11 overall in the first round by the Miami Dolphins.

Then moments later, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne was taken 13th by the Washington Redskins. Payne will join former Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson and Jonathan Allen, who were taken by the Redskins in the 2017 draft.

Fitzpatrick was the second SEC player to go off the board behind Georgia's Roquan Smith, who was taken No. 8 by the Chicago Bears. Payne became the third.

