4 Alabama players taken in first round of 2018 NFL Draft

Four Alabama Crimson Tide players have been taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was the first Crimson Tide player off the board at Thursday's NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick was selected No. 11 overall in the first round by the Miami Dolphins.

Then moments later, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne was taken 13th by the Washington Redskins. Payne will join former Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson and Jonathan Allen, who were taken by the Redskins in the 2017 draft.

Later in the first round, linebacker Rashaan Evans came off the board at 22 to the Tennessee Titans. Following Evans was Calvin Ridley. Ridley will join former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones as Ridley was taken by the Atlanta Falcons at 26th.

In total, nine SEC players have been taken in the first round of this year's draft.

