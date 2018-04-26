Bryant HS seniors announce plans after graduation

Students marched into the Bryant High school gym Thursday proudly showing off signs of where they're going after graduation.

Thoughts of the future brought India Washington to tears.

"I didn't know it'd be that emotional. I thought I would just walk in cool, calm and collected and then it hit me," Washington explained.

The school's College and Career Commitment Ceremony proved years of hard work paid off.

"I feel excited. I'm ready for the future, what it has for me. I'm proud of my classmates and all they accomplished," Madison Horton said.

Horton said students put a lot of effort into making signs and using clothes or props to show off where they're going after graduation.

"You got to stay up all night. You got to get your outfit ready. I'll be attending Tuskegee University," Horton added.

One student admits seeing other students march on stage and announce what they would do inspired him to work harder.

"I remember sitting right there, right over there in that crowd hearing Constant announce he wanted to go to Harvard. And hearing that is so inspiring. That made me feel like I can go somewhere and great too and I can do amazing things as well," Dremere Woods went on to say.

Bryant's graduation is May 19.

