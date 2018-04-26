SEC honors Vols' Henry, LSU's Quinn as top scholar-athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Former Tennessee football player Parker Henry and former LSU volleyball player Kelly Quinn have been named the Southeastern Conference's Boyd McWhorter scholar-athletes of the year.

A committee of faculty athletics representatives from SEC universities selected Henry and Quinn as the winners. Each of the two students will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by AT&T.

Henry, a finance and political science double major with a 4.0 grade point average, was Tennessee's primary holder during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He had joined the team as a walk-on in 2015 after initially working as an equipment manager.

He will pursue a master's degree in finance at Vanderbilt.

Quinn has a 4.063 GPA and will graduate with two degrees in May. She is majoring in biology and kinesiology/pre-med.

