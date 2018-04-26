Showtime is cashing in with another season of Billions

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

By Tim Surette,

Showtime has delivered two pieces of good news for Billions fans. First, the series is coming back for a fourth season. And perhaps more importantly, you won't have to stay up so late on Sunday nights anymore to watch it.

Billions is currently halfway through its 12-episode third season. Showtime didn't announce an episode count for Season 4, but we're going to go out on a limb and guess that it will be 12. The renewal was a no-duh decision for the network as it has become Showtime's second-highest rated drama behind Homeland and netted its highest-rated premiere ever in March.

With Homeland wrapping up its seventh season this Sunday, Billions will move up to the 9/8c slot the following week -- up an hour from its usual 10/9c spot -- and serve as lead-in for the Season 2 premiere of the comedy I'm Dying Up Here.

Billions Season 3 Finally Shows Real-World Consequences for What Its Bad People Do

Billions stars Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti as two men waging war in the field of high finance and corporate regulations. Despite its macho attitude and white-collar drama, it's also carving out a space as a progressive leader, as it features the first gender non-binary main character (Asia Kate Dillon's Taylor) in American television.

Billions airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on Showtime. It moves up to 9/8c starting in May.

