Jawanda's Sweet Potato Pies

Ingredients:
First Layer
Graham Cracker Crust
Second Layer
Whipped cream can
Third Layer
Sweet potato pie mixture
? cup brown sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ stick butter
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon secret ingredient which is my mother's secret in a bag
Fourth Layer
Candied Pecans
1½ cups toasted pecan halves
Layer bottom with graham cracker crust, add sweet potato mixture, layer with candied pecans, next layer whipped cream,
Repeat 2 times
