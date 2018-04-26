Jawanda's Sweet Potato Pies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jawanda's Sweet Potato Pies

Ingredients:

First Layer
Graham Cracker Crust

Second Layer
Whipped cream can

Third Layer
Sweet potato pie mixture
? cup brown sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ stick butter
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon secret ingredient which is my mother's secret in a bag

Fourth Layer
Candied Pecans
1½ cups toasted pecan halves
 
Layer bottom with graham cracker crust, add sweet potato mixture, layer with candied pecans,  next layer whipped cream, 
Repeat 2 times 

