Full Moon Bar-B-Que's Angus Beef Brisket

Ingredients:
1/2 cup Garlic Salt
1/2 cup Kosher Salt
1/2 cup Black Pepper
1/2 cup Dried Oregano
1/2 cup Onion Powder
1/2 cup Lowry's Seasoning, found in the spice aisle
5 pounds Certified Black Angus Brisket
Vegetable Oil
Directions:
Start by making sure to purchase real, certified Black Angus brisket. Typical size is around five pounds.
In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients in equal parts, making sure there is enough to liberally coat the brisket. Lightly rub the brisket with oil.
Coat the brisket with the dry rub, making sure to the entire brisket is covered and packed with the rub.
Place the brisket in the smoker, uncovered, with the fat cap facing up, so that the fat drips down onto the meat.
Smoke 4-6 hours or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Make sure to let the meat rest for about 30 minutes before slicing.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.