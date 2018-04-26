Full Moon Bar-B-Que's Angus Beef Brisket

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Garlic Salt

1/2 cup Kosher Salt

1/2 cup Black Pepper

1/2 cup Dried Oregano

1/2 cup Onion Powder

1/2 cup Lowry's Seasoning, found in the spice aisle

5 pounds Certified Black Angus Brisket

Vegetable Oil

Directions:



Start by making sure to purchase real, certified Black Angus brisket. Typical size is around five pounds.

In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients in equal parts, making sure there is enough to liberally coat the brisket. Lightly rub the brisket with oil.

Coat the brisket with the dry rub, making sure to the entire brisket is covered and packed with the rub.

Place the brisket in the smoker, uncovered, with the fat cap facing up, so that the fat drips down onto the meat.

Smoke 4-6 hours or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make sure to let the meat rest for about 30 minutes before slicing.

