Foster's accuser recants domestic violence accusations - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Foster's accuser recants domestic violence accusations

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster says her... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster says her...

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster said Wednesday that her client initially lied to authorities when she accused the San Francisco 49ers linebacker of hitting her leading to domestic violence charges.

Attorney Stephanie Rickard issued a statement on behalf of Elissa Ennis that said her client can prove the injuries in February that led to the charges were not caused by Foster.

"(Foster) did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Rickard said.

Rickard said Ennis' injuries were the result of a fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight. A video of that fight with another woman has been made available.

"She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would 'trash his career,'" Rickard said.

Richard said that Ennis went back to the district attorney after she realized what she had done and tried to recant what she had told deputies. Ennis apologized to anyone harmed in the case, especially Foster.

The district attorney's office declined to comment.

Prosecutors said earlier this month Foster attacked his girlfriend in February at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with an injured eardrum.

The 28-year-old woman told responding officers that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

Foster was also charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after officers found a Sig Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in his home while investigating his girlfriend's domestic violence report.

If convicted on all charges, He faces up to 11 years in prison.

Foster has not been allowed to participate in the 49ers' offseason program while dealing with the case. General manager John Lynch said earlier this week that the team would be patient but that Foster would be released if they determined he hit a woman.

"The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us," Lynch said Monday. "We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We're going to learn things through this legal process. I do want to be very clear, abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben indeed hit this young lady, he won't be a part of our organization going forward."

The 49ers drafted Foster 31st overall last year after questions about his health and character caused him to drop from being a possible top 10 pick.

Foster delivered on the field, ranking second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games as a rookie and looking like a key part of San Francisco's defensive future.

Foster then was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession before the incident in February that led to the most recent charges.

___

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tears flow as victims of Waffle House shooting remembered

    Tears flow as victims of Waffle House shooting remembered

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 03:19:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:32:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>

  • Q&A: Why Colorado, Arizona teachers are walking off the job

    Q&A: Why Colorado, Arizona teachers are walking off the job

    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 07:08:37 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers from Highland Arts Elementary School stage a final walk-in Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Communities and school districts are preparing for a historic statewide teacher walkout on Thursday that could keep hund...(AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers from Highland Arts Elementary School stage a final walk-in Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Communities and school districts are preparing for a historic statewide teacher walkout on Thursday that could keep hund...
    Tens of thousands of schoolteachers are walking off the job in Colorado and Arizona, though their demands and state laws on walkouts differ.More >>
    Tens of thousands of schoolteachers are walking off the job in Colorado and Arizona, though their demands and state laws on walkouts differ.More >>

  • 2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers call police

    2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers call police

    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:21:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:32:33 GMT
    Two black men who were wrongly accused of not paying to work out at a gym in New Jersey say they were humiliated when staffers there twice called police on them.More >>
    Two black men who were wrongly accused of not paying to work out at a gym in New Jersey say they were humiliated when staffers there twice called police on them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly