NFL finds no evidence of inappropriate questions to RB Guice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL finds no evidence of inappropriate questions to RB Guice

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL says it found no evidence any team asked LSU running back Derrius Guice inappropriate questions during interviews at the scouting combine.

Last month, Guice, projected as a first-round selection, told SiriusXM Satellite Radio that one team asked if he was gay and another club asked if his mother "sells herself."

League spokesman Brian McCarthy says Wednesday that "the league conducted a thorough investigation which included a formal review and report from every club that interviewed Mr. Guice during the combine, as well as discussions with Mr. Guice, his agent and others. The investigation did not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries."

McCarthy added that the league "used this opportunity to reaffirm our workplace standards and emphasize the importance of fully complying with all requirements of federal and state law. The NFL and each of its member clubs remain fully committed to fair and non-discriminatory employment practices."

Before each combine, where all 32 teams interview prospects, the league sends guidance to the clubs about specific language to be avoided in questioning. Among the regulations is a ban on such questions as whether the player likes men or women; is gay or straight; has any children or dependents and who has primary caretaking responsibilities; and whether or not he married his child's mother.

Two years ago, an Atlanta Falcons assistant coach asked an inappropriate question to Ohio State's Eli Apple, who eventually was drafted by the New York Giants. Falcons coach Dan Quinn apologized for the assistant's question.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

    Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-04-26 07:11:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:31:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo, boys wait in line to make a phone call as they are joined by hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children that are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo, boys wait in line to make a phone call as they are joined by hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children that are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs...
    A bipartisan Senate subcommittee has found that the government risks placing migrant children in the custody of human traffickers because federal agencies have delayed crucial reforms needed to keep the children safe.More >>
    A bipartisan Senate subcommittee has found that the government risks placing migrant children in the custody of human traffickers because federal agencies have delayed crucial reforms needed to keep the children safe.More >>

  • Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:30:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • 'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:30:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly