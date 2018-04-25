NBA great Ray Allen talks about being 'clutch,' new book - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NBA great Ray Allen talks about being 'clutch,' new book

By The Associated Press

NBA great Ray Allen tells the "AP Sports Weekly" podcast that the players who step up to take the big shots in the playoffs do so because they refuse to be overwhelmed by the moment.

Allen propelled Miami to an NBA title in 2013 with a 3-pointer in Game 6 of the Finals against San Antonio that is regarded as one of the greatest clutch shots ever. He says hard work and experience is why some players want the ball at the biggest moments.

"Those great players in the league will do that consistently," Allen told podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg. "They continue to do their jobs and don't let the circumstances get the better of them."

Allen also talks about his new autobiography "From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love" and gives his opinion of the playoffs so far. Also joining Litke and Dahlberg is football guru Ross Tucker, who talks about the NFL draft and who he thinks will be the first quarterback selected.

NCAA chief Mark Emmert talks to the AP's Ralph Russo about the upcoming Rice commission report released this week, while the co-hosts debate the state of college athletics under Emmert.

Tucker returns to talk press box food (think bratwurst in Green Bay) and his belief that the better teams serve the media better meals.

