After 3 Tommy John surgeries, Jonny Venters back in majors - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

After 3 Tommy John surgeries, Jonny Venters back in majors

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Jonny Venters is back in the big leagues, ready to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays after enduring three Tommy John surgeries and a six-year absence.

Venters was sitting out a rain delay in the minors during a Wednesday morning game when he got word the Rays were recalling him from Triple-A Durham.

So the 33-year-old lefty hopped into his truck, grabbed a flight to Baltimore and was in the clubhouse when Tampa Bay formally announced the move.

"It's hard to put into words how I'm feeling. It's been an emotional day," Venters said. "I'm excited to be here. Grateful for the opportunity. Hopefully go out and get some people out today."

Venters last pitched in the majors for Atlanta in the 2012 NL wild-card game, a year after he was an NL All-Star. Since then, he had elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2013 and 2014 after getting it done originally in 2005.

"After the last time, I all but made up my mind I wasn't going to do it again," Venters said. "Then I spoke with the doctors and my family, everybody thought it was a good idea to do it again. So I felt like if everybody that I cared about thought that way, then I would be stubborn not to try it again.

"So here I am. So far, so good," he said.

How he fares in the majors on six years rest is anyone's guess.

"That's a good question," Venters said. "I'm not sure. We'll see."

Venters was 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five games for Durham this season. He pitched at four minor league levels in the Rays' system last year and pitched briefly in their organization in 2016.

Upon his return to the majors, Venters acted more like a rookie than a veteran of 124 big league games.

"Humble, appreciative, a little overwhelmed," manager Kevin Cash said. "Just like, amazing."

Cash, in turn, was delighted to see Venters' hard work pay off.

"I can't even fathom what he's probably gone through on the injury front," the manager said. "The organization is really happy. And for good reason. He's a good pitcher and probably a better person."

Cash gave Venters a big hug when the pitcher walked into the manager's office.

"He told me his family's on a plane right now," Cash said. "I cannot imagine what he's been through. For me personally, I was excited to shake his hand and say, 'Congrats.'"

To make room for Venters, the Rays sent reliever Hunter Wood to Triple-A Durham.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Corrections officers charged with bribery, racketeering

    Corrections officers charged with bribery, racketeering

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:09:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:14:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - This Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum secur...(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - This Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum secur...
    South Carolina corrections employees have been indicted on charges of bribery and bringing contraband into the state's institutions.More >>
    South Carolina corrections employees have been indicted on charges of bribery and bringing contraband into the state's institutions.More >>

  • Fort Worth gang member to die for killing girl, grandmother

    Fort Worth gang member to die for killing girl, grandmother

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:55:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:13:57 GMT
    (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP). This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Erick Davila. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate want the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week fo...(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP). This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Erick Davila. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate want the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week fo...
    Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the US Supreme Court to halt his execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in 2008.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the US Supreme Court to halt his execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in 2008.More >>

  • NCAA begins work of implementing complex basketball reforms

    NCAA begins work of implementing complex basketball reforms

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:58:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:13:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly