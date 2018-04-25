Lobster Mix Prime Time

Ingredients:

6oz of lobster meat cooked

4 tb of diced shallots small

1tb of chives choppped small

season with salt and pepper to taste

sushi rice from store follow directions on package need 4oz of rice per roll

beef tenderloin filet 6oz season with salt and pepper place in hot pan with oil to coat. sear 2 mins per side or in till desired temp. then cool down for 15 mins. cut very thin

fried portabella mushrooms- heat oil in pan up around 4 oz, place mushrooms in oil cook till crispy. use skimmer to get mushrooms out and place on paper towel to drain oil.

Steps to make roll:

place 4 oz of cooked sushi rice on one sheet of nori

add 3oz of lobster mix

add 1oz of cucumber strips

roll up

place thin sliced beef on top of roll

place one sheet of deli paper on top of roll to cut in 8 pieces'

drizzle spicy mayo on top of roll from store

place fried portabello on top

garnish with teaspoon of scallions

finish with lite drizzle of truffle oil

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.