Lobster Mix Prime Time

Ingredients:
6oz of lobster meat cooked
4 tb of diced shallots small
1tb of chives choppped small
season with salt and pepper to taste
sushi rice from store follow directions on package need 4oz of rice per roll
beef tenderloin filet 6oz season with salt and pepper place in hot pan with oil to coat. sear 2 mins per side or in till desired temp. then cool down for 15 mins. cut very thin
fried portabella mushrooms- heat oil in pan up around 4 oz, place mushrooms in oil cook till crispy. use skimmer to get mushrooms out and place on paper towel to drain oil.
Steps to make roll:
place 4 oz of cooked sushi rice on one sheet of nori
add 3oz of lobster mix
add 1oz of cucumber strips
roll up
place thin sliced beef on top of roll
place one sheet of deli paper on top of roll to cut in 8 pieces'
drizzle spicy mayo on top of roll from store
place fried portabello on top
garnish with teaspoon of scallions
finish with lite drizzle of truffle oil
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.