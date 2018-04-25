Bacon Jam Burger

Ingredients:

8 oz Ground Chuck

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

2 Tablespoons Butter, melted

1 each Brioche Hamburger Bun

2 tablespoons Butter, melted

2 tablespoons bacon jam, recipe follows

1 each bibb lettuce

1 each tomato sliced ¼"

3 each red onion, sliced 1/8"

2 each cheddar cheese, sliced

3 each Applewood-smoked bacon, cut in half

1 each Pickle Wedge

Directions:

Put Kosher salt & pepper mix on both sides of the burger, 1/4 tsp. per side. Place burger on grill and cook to proper temperature. Baste with butter.

Butter both halves of the bun and place it on the grill and toast evenly. Please make sure that the both buns are evenly toasted.

Top burger with 2 Tablespoons of bacon jam, spread evenly and top with 2 slices cheddar cheese and melt. Layer on burger 3 half pieces of crisp Applewood-smoked bacon side by side, not crisscrossed.

Spread bacon jam evenly coast to coast on the top bun and lay fresh Bibb lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion on it.

Place the cooked burger on the bottom half of the bun.

Cover with the top bun and spear with a 7-inch paddle pick. Serve with a pickle wedge and choice of side dish.

Bacon Jam Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pound applewood-Smoked Bacon, diced ½"

3 ¼ Cup yellow onion, diced ¼"

½ Cup bourbon

1/3 Cup maple/pancake Syrup

2 Tablespoons chipotle pepper, minced

¼ Cup garlic, minced

1 Cup light brown sugar

Directions:

In a medium sauce pot, cook bacon over medium heat until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add onions and cook until caramelized, another 15 to 20 minutes.

While bacon and onions are cooking, combine bourbon, maple syrup, chipotle peppers, garlic and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Once onions are softened and caramelized, add the other ingredients and simmer for approximately 30-40 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half. Let the mixture cool.

Blend in the robot coupe until slightly smooth. There should be very small bacon bits and pieces.

