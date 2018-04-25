What to stream the weekend of April 27

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Genius

The second season of this Emmy-nominated series follows iconic painter Pablo Picasso, who will be played by Antonio Banderas. The series will explore his rocky marriages and numerous affairs, and how they intersected with his acclaimed work. The new season premiered Tuesday, April 24 but you can stream the episode through the network's website.

2. Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up

The Kevin Can Wait star makes his big return to stand-up in this Netflix comedy special. He'll cover a number of topics including his rise to fame, gaining weight and fatherhood. The special is now streaming.

3. Archer

Season 9 will see the show head to the South Pacific in 1939 in a sort of dream sequence since the real Archer has been in a coma since the end of Season 7. For the new season, he'll step into the role of a rogue sea pilot working on the French-controlled Danger Island and helping a princess expand her breadfruit empire. Catch new episodes starting Wednesday, April 25 at 10/9c on FXX. You can also stream them through the network's app.

4. The Handmaid's Tale

This dystopian drama returns for Season 2 with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) on the run from the Eyes after staging a small rebellion against Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). The series will also head to the Colonies, the toxic wasteland where infertile and lower-class women are sent to be worked to death. There, we'll catch up with Emily (Alexis Bledel) and learn more about her backstory. New episodes arrive on Hulu Wednesday, April 25.

5. All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys

This riveting docu-series follows the famed NFL franchise during their tumultuous 2017 season. Things started out promising with the team on the path to making its first Super Bowl appearance in 20 years but quickly fell apart and ended with a series of disappointments. The show heads to Amazon on Friday, April 27.

6. Bobby Kennedy for President

This four-part docu-series follows Kennedy's presidential campaign from his declaration to run in March 1968 to his assassination in June. With the help of archival footage, the series will show his journey from Washington insider to a civil-rights crusader. It heads to Netflix on Friday, April 27.

