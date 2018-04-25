Hulu cancels The Path

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Megan Vick,

The Path has come to a dead end.

Hulu will not be picking up the (literally) cult series for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series centered on a controversial cult and starred Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Hugh Dancy (or Hugh Fancy if you're classy) played the cult's enigmatic and charming leader Cal Roberts.

The Path is the latest cancellation for Hulu, which has been culling many of its early series including Casual, Difficult People and Shut Eye. The streaming service seems to be clearing the way for even more prestige projects following the success of The Handmaid's Tale and 2018's critically acclaimed The Looming Tower. Hulu also has the Stephen King series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and George Clooney's Catch-22 in the pipeline.

Add shows to your watchlist now!

Of course, it's sad to see shows go but The Path cancellation could, heavy emphasis on COULD, be good news for another set of fans. The Path frees Hugh Dancy up for new projects at the same time that Hannibal executive producer Bryan Fuller has cleared his plate of American Gods and his Amazon anthology series. The producer currently has The Vampire Chronicles on deck, but this coincidence could pave the way for that alleged Hannibal Season 4.

As we enter the killing season of your favorite TV shows known as late spring, it's important to try and find the silver lining. For example, it would also be OK if this news allowed Aaron Paul to make a cameo on the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, just saying.

The Path Seasons 1-3 are still streaming on Hulu.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Path

Hugh Dancy

Aaron Paul

Michelle Monaghan

Hannibal

Bryan Fuller