Meek Mill: People going through same ordeal depending on him - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Meek Mill: People going through same ordeal depending on him

(David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, right, leaves the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed... (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, right, leaves the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed...
(David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, center, prepares to board a helicopter after being released from the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday ... (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, center, prepares to board a helicopter after being released from the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday ...
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, T... (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, T...
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill, left, comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica with actor Kevin Hart, right, before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Mia... (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill, left, comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica with actor Kevin Hart, right, before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Mia...
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, T... (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). CORRECTS TO MEEK MILL NOT MEEK MILLS Rapper Meek Mill comes out to ring a Liberty Bell replica before the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, T...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Rapper Meek Mill said Wednesday that now that he's out of prison, a lot of people facing similar battles with the criminal justice system are depending on him.

"I got a lot of responsibility," he said in an interview with Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News.

He said the men counting on him are "going through the same thing I'm going through."

The Philadelphia-born rapper rang a replica Liberty Bell at center court of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round clinching playoff game Tuesday less than two hours after being freed on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

He was released after the state Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order letting him out.

Asked if he felt free, Mill told Holt: "I ain't feel free since I caught this case at age of 19 - I'm 30 now."

Mill had been sentenced in November to two to four years behind bars for probation violations, setting off an all-out battle by a team of lawyers and public relations consultants to get him released on bail. They fiercely criticized the judge as a stream of high-powered figures and celebrities visited Mill in jail in the weeks and days before the Supreme Court ruling.

"Although I'm blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues," Mill said in a statement shortly before his release.

He said he planned to focus on getting his convictions overturned, and that he looks forward to resuming his music career.

The ruling came after prosecutors said they agreed with his lawyers that he should get a new trial because of questions raised about the arresting officer. The now-retired officer was among a list of police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the witness stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.

The district attorney's office has not said whether they would seek to retry him if the old convictions are thrown out. But it noted that just last week, prosecutors agreed not to further prosecute three defendants whose cases were tossed because of doubts about the credibility of the arresting narcotics agent, the same officer who had arrested Mill.

Judge Genece Brinkley, who sent Mill to prison and had refused to release him on bail until the Supreme Court ruling, was accused by the defense of waging a vendetta against the rapper. She defended herself, saying she had acted "impartially and without prejudice" in all proceedings since 2008.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s

    Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:59:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California...More >>
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:59:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:18:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:59:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly