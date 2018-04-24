LEADING OFF: Acuna called up, Beltre strain, Cobb sees Rays

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis, left, is tagged out by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Cleveland.

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

RISING RONALD

Top outfield prospect Ronald Acuna is set to join the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati. The 20-year-old teased Braves fans with a monster spring training, batting .432 with four homers, four stolen bases and a 1.247 OPS in 16 games. By delaying his promotion a few weeks past opening day, the Braves pushed back Acuna's free-agent eligibility until after the 2024 season. Acuna and 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies will give Atlanta the two youngest players in the majors.

HOBBLING

The Texas Rangers will see how Adrian Beltre is feeling, a day after he exited a game with a strained left hamstring. Beltre limped most of his way to first base after his 3,075th career hit. The team says the 39-year-old third baseman is set for further evaluation.

MISS HIM

San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer is out of the lineup for a couple days. He's been put on family medical leave and the Padres hope to have him back Friday.

"He had some things he needed to go home and take care of," manager Andy Green explained. "Respecting his privacy and his family's wishes, we'll just kind of leave it at that right now."

REMEMBER ME?

The Tampa Bay Rays face former teammate Alex Cobb when they play at Camden Yards. They had been set to meet up Tuesday night, but the game in Baltimore was rained out. The 30-year-old Cobb spent his entire career with the Rays before joining the Orioles in late March. Over six years with Tampa Bay, the right-hander was 48-35 and one of the leaders of the staff.

Cobb signed a $57 million, four-year deal with Baltimore. He got off to a late start because he missed most of spring training, and since his return has gone 0-2 with a 15.43 ERA.

LOOKS ODD

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has a 2.45 ERA after five starts, not far off his career mark of 2.36. But his won-loss record this season looks unusual - he's 1-3. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was a combined 67-18 over the previous four years. He'll try to get back in the victory column when he starts against Miami at Dodger Stadium.

NEED A DOME!

There have been 28 postponements this season in the majors, the most related to weather through April since the commissioner's office started keeping those records in 1986.

The Detroit-Pittsburgh game was rained out Tuesday night, forcing a doubleheader at PNC Park. It will be the second time they've played a twinbill this year against each other after wintry weather pushed back opening day at Comerica Park on March 29 and caused another matchup to be called off.

The Cubs and Indians played through steady rain Tuesday night in Cleveland. The wet weather intensified throughout the game, leaving puddles in the infield and causing Chicago reliever Steve Cishek to slip on the mound several times.

STRONG STARTS

Justin Verlander (3-0, 1.10 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season when Houston hosts the Angels. ... Max Scherzer (4-1, 1.36 ERA), winner of the last two NL Cy Young Awards, pitches at San Francisco. ... Phillies newcomer Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.04 ERA) faces Arizona star Zack Greinke at Citizens Bank Park.

GRAY AREA

Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray (1-1, 8.27 ERA) has totaled just 16 1/3 innings in four starts this season. He'll aim to add a little length when he pitches against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium.

