#Mangum4Mayor: Could MSU's Jake Mangum win a fictional run for S - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

#Mangum4Mayor: Could MSU's Jake Mangum win a fictional run for Starkville mayor?

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
Jake Mangum's ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum. Source: WLBT Jake Mangum's ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

When Jake Mangum first stepped foot in Starkville his freshman year, the Jackson Prep standout already knew his fair share of faces in town. 

His ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum

But could the center fielder actually win a mayoral race in the town? 

We spoke with his fictional campaign team to see how they would pitch their candidate to the people of StarkVegas and it doesn't disappoint. 

Mississippi State faces #6 Ole Miss in the Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly