Mangum4Mayor: Could MSU's Jake Mangum win a fictional run for Starkville mayor?

When Jake Mangum first stepped foot in Starkville his freshman year, the Jackson Prep standout already knew his fair share of faces in town.
His ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum.
But could the center fielder actually win a mayoral race in the town?
We spoke with his fictional campaign team to see how they would pitch their candidate to the people of StarkVegas and it doesn't disappoint.
#Mangum4Mayor: Could @HailStateBB 's @jakemangum15 win a fictional run for Starkville mayor???— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) April 25, 2018
Many Bulldog fans vote yes... ?
Full story here --> https://t.co/5RpRmiGlNl pic.twitter.com/X38OqXJfb7
Mississippi State faces #6 Ole Miss in the Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
