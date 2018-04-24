Buddy Anderson to be inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

You don't have to be from Vestavia Hills to know the name of high school head football coach Buddy Anderson. He is the winningest prep football coach in Alabama.

Coach Anderson will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame later this year - about as big an honor as a coach can get.

We know about Anderson's 40 years as the Rebels head coach, the 329 victories, the two state championships. What we may not know is the secret to his success spanning five decades. Sure he's tough, but when it’s all said and done, Anderson has loved each player he has ever coached.

"Hard-nosed, tough coaches, but there was a lot of love there," said Anderson. "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. You got to have toughness, but you also got to have that side of love. You let them know you love them and you care about them."

Anderson will be inducted on July 2 in Chicago.

