NBA great Ray Allen talks about what it means to be 'clutch' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NBA great Ray Allen talks about what it means to be 'clutch'

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, fans cheer after Texas A&amp;M's Myles Garrett was selected with the number one overall pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, in Phi... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, fans cheer after Texas A&M's Myles Garrett was selected with the number one overall pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, in Phi...

By The Associated Press

NBA great Ray Allen tells the "AP Sports Weekly" podcast that the players who step up to take the big shots in the playoffs do so because they refuse to be overwhelmed by the moment.

Allen propelled Miami to an NBA title in 2013 with a 3-pointer in Game 6 of the Finals against San Antonio that is regarded as one of the greatest clutch shots eve. He says hard work and experience is why some players want the ball at the biggest moments.

"Those great players in the league will do that consistently," Allen told podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg. "They continue to do their jobs and don't let the circumstances get the better of them."

Allen also talks about his new autobiography "'From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love" and gives his opinion of the playoffs so far. Also joining Litke and Dahlberg is football guru Ross Tucker, who talks about the NFL draft and who he thinks will be the first quarterback selected.

NCAA chief Mark Emmert talks to the AP's Ralph Russo about the Rice commission report that will be released this week, while the co-hosts debate the state of college athletics under Emmert.

Tucker returns to talk press box food (think bratwurst in Green Bay) and his belief that the better teams serve the media better meals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:33:52 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:52:53 GMT
    (CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...(CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>

  • Michigan water activist, 6 others win environmental prize

    Michigan water activist, 6 others win environmental prize

    Monday, April 23 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-23 04:25:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:52:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Flint, Mich. resident LeeAnne Walters testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The woman who exposed the Flint, Michigan, lead disaster is among seven people around the world who ar...(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Flint, Mich. resident LeeAnne Walters testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The woman who exposed the Flint, Michigan, lead disaster is among seven people around the world who ar...
    A woman who played a key role in exposing the lead-tainted water disaster in Flint, Michigan, is among seven people to win a Goldman Environmental Prize for grassroots environmental activism.More >>
    A woman who played a key role in exposing the lead-tainted water disaster in Flint, Michigan, is among seven people to win a Goldman Environmental Prize for grassroots environmental activism.More >>

  • Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:56 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:56:13 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:52:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...(AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly