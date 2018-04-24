Netflix is all about comedy in May

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

By Liam Mathews,

May is (unofficially) comedy month on Netflix.

The streaming service's originals lineup is led by comedy series Dear White People, which starts Season 2 on May 4; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which returns for Season 4 on May 30; stand-up specials from brilliant comics John Mulaney (May 1), Ali Wong (May 13), Tig Notaro (May 22) and Steve Martin and Martin Short (May 25); up-and-coming comic Michelle Wolf's talk show The Break (May 27); and two installments of David Letterman's talk show, with Tina Fey (May 4) and Howard Stern (May 31).

Non-Netflix original shows joining the streaming library include the current seasons of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Riverdale and Supernatural, which will be coming after their broadcast season finales.

Movie highlights include Coco (May 29), Shrek (May 1), Amelie (May 1) and The 40 Year Old Virgin (May 16).

Check out the full list below.

All of Your Favorite DCOMs Are Leaving Netflix in May

*Denotes downloadable content

Date TBD

Arrow: Season 6*

Dynasty: Season 1*

Riverdale: Season 2*

Supernatural: Season 13

The Flash: Season 4*

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon*

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana*

Amelie*

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1*

Beautiful Girls*

Darc*

God's Own Country*

Hachi: A Dog's Tale*

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army*

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance*

Pocoyo & Cars*

Pocoyo & The Space Circus*

Queens of Comedy: Season 1*

Reasonable Doubt*

Red Dragon*

Scream 2*

Shrek*

Simon: Season 1*

Sliding Doors*

Sometimes (Netflix Original)

The Bourne Ultimatum*

The Carter Effect*

The Clapper*

The Reaping*

The Strange Name Movie*

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2*

May 2

Jailbreak*

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)

Anon (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

End Game (Netflix Original)

Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo*

Manhunt (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original)

No Estoy Loca*

The Rain: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 5

Faces Places*

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday - Season 1 Finale on May 13) (Netflix Original)

May 8

Desolation*

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)

May 9

Dirty Girl*

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)

The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4*

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14*

Only God Forgives*

The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16*



May 16

89*

Mamma Mia!*

The 40-Year-Old Virgin*

The Kingdom*

Wanted*

May 18

Cargo (Netflix Original)

Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney's Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime*

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful*

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4*

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Shooter: Season 2*

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)

May 23

Explained (Netflix Original)

May 24

Fauda: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Survivors Guide to Prison*

May 25

Ibiza (Netflix Original)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trollhunters: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

May 26

Sara's Notebook (Netflix Original)

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original)

May 29

Coco



May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story*

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original)

