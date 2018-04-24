Netflix is all about comedy in May

By Liam Mathews,
May is (unofficially) comedy month on Netflix.
The streaming service's originals lineup is led by comedy series Dear White People, which starts Season 2 on May 4; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which returns for Season 4 on May 30; stand-up specials from brilliant comics John Mulaney (May 1), Ali Wong (May 13), Tig Notaro (May 22) and Steve Martin and Martin Short (May 25); up-and-coming comic Michelle Wolf's talk show The Break (May 27); and two installments of David Letterman's talk show, with Tina Fey (May 4) and Howard Stern (May 31).
Non-Netflix original shows joining the streaming library include the current seasons of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Riverdale and Supernatural, which will be coming after their broadcast season finales.
Movie highlights include Coco (May 29), Shrek (May 1), Amelie (May 1) and The 40 Year Old Virgin (May 16).
Check out the full list below.
*Denotes downloadable content
Date TBD
Arrow: Season 6*
Dynasty: Season 1*
Riverdale: Season 2*
Supernatural: Season 13
The Flash: Season 4*
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon*
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana*
Amelie*
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1*
Beautiful Girls*
Darc*
God's Own Country*
Hachi: A Dog's Tale*
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army*
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance*
Pocoyo & Cars*
Pocoyo & The Space Circus*
Queens of Comedy: Season 1*
Reasonable Doubt*
Red Dragon*
Scream 2*
Shrek*
Simon: Season 1*
Sliding Doors*
Sometimes (Netflix Original)
The Bourne Ultimatum*
The Carter Effect*
The Clapper*
The Reaping*
The Strange Name Movie*
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2*
May 2
Jailbreak*
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)
Anon (Netflix Original)
Busted!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
End Game (Netflix Original)
Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo*
Manhunt (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original)
No Estoy Loca*
The Rain: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 5
Faces Places*
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday - Season 1 Finale on May 13) (Netflix Original)
May 8
Desolation*
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)
May 9
Dirty Girl*
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4*
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14*
Only God Forgives*
The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16*
May 16
89*
Mamma Mia!*
The 40-Year-Old Virgin*
The Kingdom*
Wanted*
May 18
Cargo (Netflix Original)
Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney's Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime*
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful*
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4*
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Shooter: Season 2*
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)
May 23
Explained (Netflix Original)
May 24
Fauda: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Survivors Guide to Prison*
May 25
Ibiza (Netflix Original)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trollhunters: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
May 26
Sara's Notebook (Netflix Original)
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original)
May 29
Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story*
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original)
