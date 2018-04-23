Tuscaloosa city leaders re-evaluate the fate of Regional Air Show

The city of Tuscaloosa is re-evaluating if they will host a Regional Air Show again after they lost money from this year’s show.



City leaders say revenue from this year’s air show fell more than $200,000 short and taxpayers may have to foot the bill.



The air show brings in thousands of spectators and top notch pilots from across the U.S. every three years.



Councilman Kip Tyner suggests the city look at booking the Blue Angels every 5 years instead.



The show costs more than $700,000 to put on.



People who went to the show express their thoughts on the city losing money from it.



"I can understand the money situation but especially for my kids, it makes me sad cause they really enjoyed it as a family and all of our neighbors came out and it’s something that would bring our family together and neighbors together,” said Melanie Moore, resident.



Councilman Tyner said maybe changing the air show date from April to the summer because of weather concerns may help the turnout.



