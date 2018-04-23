Bama football team chows down on steaks or frank and beans post A-Day

It’s just another way that Nick Saban motivates his players: He reminds them each year around the time that the spring game is held that the players from the winning team will be eating steak the next Monday night while the losers will be eating beans.

On Monday night, Coach Saban held true to his tradition by allowing Mac Jones and friends to chow down on steak while Jalen Hurts enjoyed beans with a few franks tossed in. We don’t think anyone went hungry.

On Saturday, the Crimson team beat the White team 24-12 as Jones threw for 289 yards and Hurts threw for 195 yards. While the players on the losing end were well fed, the players from the Crimson team perhaps wore wider smiles.

After the dinner, all of the players on the National Championship team received their title rings from the College Football Playoff committee.

