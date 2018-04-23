Bama football players receive their National Championship rings

Exactly fifteen weeks after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith streaking down the sideline at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Crimson Tide players and coaches were on top of the world again.

On Monday night, the National Championship rings from the College Football Playoff committee were handed out, and the players and coaches were all smiles.

Back on January 8, the Crimson Tide won it all again, this time in a 26-23 overtime thriller over the Georgia Bulldogs. The championship was Nick Saban’s fifth at Alabama and sixth overall and the Crimson Tide’s fifth title in the last nine years.

Among the players who posed for our cameras on Monday night were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Devonta Smith, who teamed up to win the game with a shocking pass-catch combination of 41 yards.

