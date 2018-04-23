Tuscaloosa experiences high level flooding Sunday

Heavy rains overpowered drains along several streets in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.



A viewer shared some pictures showing the problem to WBRC.



They show flooding in places like Bryant Drive on the University of Alabama campus and 13th Street in the Old Historic District.



We're told water rose more than a foot off the ground in those spots and others.



WBRC went back to those areas Monday. The water is now gone.



There were no signs that water made it into any homes.



Randy Ford drove through those flooded streets and described what he saw.



"When you finally get to the stadium, you get about a foot and a half, two feet deep of water. If you had a Pickup truck, you're fine. If you had a small car I hope you had seal work in your doors," Ford said.

A city spokesperson says they didn't get any calls Sunday about that particular location.



But crews went out today to check and clean out the inlets there.



