Second person charged after man found dead in car at Midfield Police Station last month

A second person has been charged after a man was found dead in a car outside the Midfield Police Department.

Courtney Carson Jackson, 24, has been charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery. She is the wife of Horace Earl Jackson, who was charged in the murder of Jeremy Davis, 38, of Bessemer, last month. Horace Jackson is also charged with the robbery of another man.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Midfield Police Department on April 13 on a report of an adult male dead in a car.

It was reported Davis had been shot in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County and driven to the police department.

Authorities say the driver met with Davis to buy marijuana and Davis told the driver to pull his car to the dead end of Salina Avenue.

According to the driver, when he came to a stop an unknown suspect walked up and shot Davis.

The driver then drove to Midfield Police Department for help.

Information developed by detectives is that Horace Jackson had called Davis to come to Salina Avenue. When he got there the two men argued.

Jackson pulled a gun and shot Davis, according to authorities. He then robbed the driver of his cell phone and wallet before telling the driver to drive Davis away.

On April 18, detectives reviewed the case with the District Attorney’s office and obtained arrest warrants formally charging Jackson with murder and first-degree robbery.

Jackson also had several outstanding felony warrants for probation violations and failure to appear in court on previous drug charges.

On April 19, Jackson turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail where he remains with no bond. Bond for Courtney Jackson is set for $135,000.

