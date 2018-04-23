Alabama IndyCar race resumes after rain postponement

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Drivers have returned to a much drier track for the resumption of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Pole sitter Josef Newgarden remained in the lead through 22 laps Sunday. Drivers got through just over 44 minutes of a two-hour, or 90-lap, race at Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden has won two of the past three Alabama races.

Sebastien Bourdais opened Monday in second, followed by two-time race winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, points leader Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe.

The drivers endured a pair of rain delays totaling two hours Sunday before the race was called for the day.

Two-time race winner Will Power is starting in the back after hydroplaning on Turn 1. IndyCar impounded his Chevrolet overnight so it couldn't be worked on.

