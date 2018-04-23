Amy Adams looks like a gone girl in this Sharp Objects trailer

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Keisha Hatchett,

Amy Adams heads into darker, sullen territory in our first look at HBO's Sharp Objects.

The eerie preview finds the actress navigating a dark web of secrets, lies and ghosts of the past. If you're terrified of blood, spiders and walking through the woods at night, this might not be the show for you.

Based on the book of the same name by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, the mini-series follows a crime reporter Camille who's just been released from a psychiatric hospital for self-harm. She returns home to investigate the murders of two young girls but, as we've learned with Gone Girl, the mystery will go much deeper than that. The case lands her back in her childhood home and under the intense scrutiny of her mother Adora, the town's seemingly picture-perfect socialite who is hiding a few demons of her own, and her younger half-sister Amma, whose double life as a Southern belle and master manipulator causes Camille great concern.

The series was developed by UnREAL's Marti Noxon and will be directed by Big Little Lies' Jean-Marc Vallée. Alongside Adams, the show's impressive roster also includes Weeds alum Elizabeth Perkins, The Mindy Project's Chris Messina and Drop Dead Diva actor Jackson Hurst.

Sharp Objects arrives sometime in July 2018 on HBO.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams