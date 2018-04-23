DAK's Original Red Spring Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup of blueberries

1 cup of strawberries diced small

1 sweet pepper - red, yellow, or orange - diced small

1 cup of corn cut of the cob - I prefer to grill or roast my corn and then cut off cob, you could also use frozen or canned to save time

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, optional

1/3 cup of cilantro leaves chopped

Zest of one lime

Juice of one lime

1 tsp of DAK's ORIGINAL RED

1 tsp of DAK's HOT SAWS, or more to taste

1-2 teaspoons of local honey, or more to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl combine blueberries, strawberries, pepper, corn, jalapeno (optional), and cilantro.

Stir well.

Add the zest of one lime and then the juice from one lime.

Stir well.

Add the Original Red. Stir.

Then add the Hot Saws and honey to taste, depending on how spicy or sweet you want it.

Serve immediately or refrigerate to serve later.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.