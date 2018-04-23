Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke'

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NFL kicker Jay Feely says a photo of him holding a pistol while standing between his daughter and her prom date was intended to be a joke.

Feely posted the photo on Twitter Saturday. The photo shows him standing with his arm around his daughter and with the gun in his other hand, next to his daughter's date. But, some people thought he crossed a line.

On Sunday, Feely wrote that the couple, who have dated for over a year, knew he was joking.

He says he takes gun safety seriously and the gun was not loaded. He says he did not intend to be "insensitive" to the gun control issue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

    Sunday, April 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-04-22 19:05:04 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-23 11:31:06 GMT
    (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...(Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank ex...
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>
    An Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane will be remembered at a memorial service.More >>

  • Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Former students recall 1968 protests that shut down Columbia

    Sunday, April 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-22 14:24:42 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-23 11:31:01 GMT
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>
    Fifty years ago this week, students occupied five buildings at New York's Columbia University and shut down the Ivy League campus in a protest over racism and the Vietnam war.More >>

  • New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

    Monday, April 23 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-23 06:15:29 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-04-23 11:30:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the ...
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    A new memorial is opening to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly