Friday Nights Lights heads to Hulu

Just days after the streaming rights for Friday Night Lights touched down at Amazon Prime, Hulu has pulled out a trick play to snag the football series for themselves, too.

According to Variety, the streaming service also made an non-exclusive deal with NBC Universal to secure streaming rights for the cult favorite football drama series, which featured Kyle Chandler as the unconquerable Coach Eric Taylor alongside his tough-as-nails wife Tami, played by Connie Britton, and his teen daughter Julie, portrayed by Aimee Teegarden.

Netflix dropped the show [cue the Pretty Woman "huge mistake" GIF] last fall, leaving the bleachers full of fans just itching for the show to take the streaming field once again, and in early April, the Dillon Panthers found themselves lining up at Amazon Prime. Now, there are two stream teams in play, hooray!

It's game time so get ready to watch all five seasons of Friday Night Lights. #ItsAllOnHulu pic.twitter.com/DxgGDi43Gn

— hulu (@hulu) April 20, 2018

