LSU softball drops final game of the Texas A&M series

Information provided by LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE -- The No. 15 ranked LSU softball team fell to No. 9 ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 6-0 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Tiger Park. With the loss, LSU falls to 35-11 on the year and 9-8 in conference play, while Texas A&M improves to 37-12 and 10-8 in the SEC.

The Tigers’ offense had opportunities to score in the game, but were ultimately held to just three hits on the day, leaving six runners on base. In the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, LSU had the bases loaded but were unable to bring the runners across.

Maribeth Gorsuch, Allie Walljasper, and Carley Hoover all went to the circle for the Tigers in the game, combining for seven innings and seven strikeouts. Gorsuch picked up her second loss of the season.

The Aggies were able to score early against the Tigers with a single to center field, driving in a run and giving themselves the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Texas A&M drove in four more runs in the third and sixth innings with a solo homerun, a two-run homerun, and a double that drove in a runner from third, extending their lead to 5-0. The Aggies final run of the day came in the seventh inning on an RBI single.