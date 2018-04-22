LSU baseball falls in Game 3 at South Carolina, 8-6

Information provided by LSUsports.net

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert lined a two-run single in the bottom of eighth inning Sunday to complete a comeback from a 6-0 deficit, as the Gamecocks posted an 8-6 win over LSU at Founders Park.



South Carolina, which swept the weekend series, improved to 23-17 overall, 9-9 in the SEC. LSU dropped to 24-17 overall and 9-9 in conference play.



The Tigers are in third place in the SEC Western Division, but just one game behind division leaders Ole Miss and Arkansas (both 10-8).



LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Lamar in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it may be viewed on SEC Network +, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.



The Tigers led 6-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Gamecocks struck for eight runs on eight hits over their final three at-bats to secure the victory.



South Carolina reliever Eddy Demurias (4-0) was credited the win, as he worked four shutout innings. Austin Bain (1-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed the deciding two runs in the eighth inning.



Sawyer Bridges picked up his second save for South Carolina, recording the final two outs of the game.



The Tigers struck for three runs in the top of the third inning to take their first lead of the series. Shortstop Hal Hughes walked and second baseman Brandt Broussard reached on an error before designated hitter Daniel Cabrera launched a three-run homer, his fifth dinger of the season.



LSU extended the lead to 6-0 in the fifth when Cabrera smashed a two-run double and third baseman Austin Bain produced an RBI single.



Meanwhile, LSU starting pitcher Nick Bush pitched brilliantly, working five shutout innings and allowing just three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.



However, South Carolina sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth and scored four runs on four hits against LSU relievers to narrow the deficit to 6-4. Designated hitter Noah Campbell lined a two-run single and centerfielder TJ Hopkins delivered an RBI single to highlight the uprising.



The Gamecocks tied the game in the seventh on a two-run homer by second baseman Justin Row, his fourth home run of the season.