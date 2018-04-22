Wait, could Britney Spears have saved Freaks and Geeks?

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Amanda Bell,

Don't let that "The Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover" meme die just yet because boy, have we got a new unlikely duo for you.

Remember Freaks and Geeks? Wait, who are we kidding? Of course you do. Much like My So-Called Life, it was an emotionally resonant '90s teen series that, for some unknowable reason, didn't live past its first season. Joke's on NBC though, because Freaks and Geeks remains a time-tested gem of the era that just so happened to also be a launching pad for some of the mega stars of now.

And yet, one simple casting shift might've made the difference between its survival as a multi-season property and its untimely shelving: Britney Spears.

Yep, Spears, who at the time of the show's airing (1999-2000) was the foremost female pop singer in the world thanks to her album, Oops! I Did It Again, was apparently a studio favorite for a walk-on role in the show.

Paul Feig told audiences at the Tribeca Film Festival (via Page Six), where he was busy promoting Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary that she came very close to popping in as a guest star. "One of the things was that [NBC] really wanted us to try and write Britney Spears into this," Feig explained. "They were like, 'She's really popular now, maybe she could play a waitress or something."

Of course, anyone who remembers Spears' acting ability in those projects that did pan out -- from her cinematic turn in Crossroads to her full-on caricature work in Will & Grace -- might be relieved that the role never materialized, but perhaps if she had lent her star power to the series, it could've brought in enough ratings to justify a second season green light.

Ah, Hollyweird.

